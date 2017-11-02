Check Out The First Official Trailer For I, Tonya

Filed Under: allison janey, i tonya, margot robbie, Nancy Kerrigan, sebastian stan, Tonya Harding, Trailer
Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

We all remember where we were and who we were with, when Nancy Kerrigan was attacked in the leg with a pipe one day after practice. Of course, not too long after that, the scandal that unfolded…the link to Tonya Harding.

Honestly, you can’t make up drama like this. So that’s what Hollywood did! We have the first official trailer for I, Tonya starring an unrecognizable Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, and Allison Janey. It sort of looks like a documentary. It’s told from Tonya’s point of view.

I, Tonya hits theaters on December 8th.

