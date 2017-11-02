Dairy Queen Closing Nearly 30 Locations

29 stores in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma will be closing down.

According to the Amarillo Globe-News website, amarillo.com, only two restaurants in North Texas will be closing down, the rest are mainly located in the pan handle and South Plains areas. KLBK in Lubbock says that Vasari LLC is shutting down so many stores is due to the affects of hurricane Harvey, and that many of its restaurants are in “prime oil country, it has struggled to survive the far-reaching effects of dramatic declines in oil prices.” “Most recently, several of (Vasari’s) stores were negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey, resulting in physical damage, extended closures and loss of inventory.”

The list of restaurants are listed below

Texas

Crosbyton, 303 West Main Street

Denver City, 500 West Broadway

Idalou, 108 West 1st Street

Lockney, 217 South Main Street

Merkel, 1107 North 7th Street

Post, 601 North Broadway

Seagraves, 1005 Railroad

Clarendon, 603 West 2nd Street

Claude, 298 West 1st Street

Coleman, 2000 South Commercial Avenue

Perryton, 1014 South Main Street

Shamrock, 1243 North Main Street

Wellington, 1010 Houston Street

Dalhart, 215 Oak Avenue

Dumas, 224 S. Dumas Avenue

Gruver, 200 Main Street

Haskell, 211 North 1st Street

Stratford, 502 East Texas Avenue

Cedar Hill, 303 West Copper Street

Carrollton, 3488 East Rosemead Parkway

Waco, 125 LaSalle

San Augustine, 1010 Nacogdoches Highway

Conroe, 1612 North Frazier Street

Giddings, 977 East Austin Street

Oklahoma

Clinton, 720 West Gary Boulevard

Admiral, 7819 East Admiral Place

Owasso, 9495 North Owasso Expressway

New Mexico

Hobbs, 220 West Bender Boulevard

Raton, 1630 Cedar Street