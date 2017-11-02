Dustin Hoffman And Director/Producer Brett Ratner Latest Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Allegations of Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood have been coming out for days now, and Actor Dustin Hoffman and Director/Producer Brett Ratner are the latest to stand accused.

NPR is reporting that Hoffman has been accused by two different women. The first, Anna Graham Hunter told the Hollywood Reporter that when she was 17 working on an adaption of ‘Death Of A Salesman’ Hoffman repeatedly groped her and “talked about sex” in front of her.

According to the report Hoffman has apologized for the incident saying, “anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, a TV Writer who has working on shows like ‘The Killing’, ‘Reign’, and ‘The Riches’, has also accused the 80-year-old actor of sexual harassment. Gatsiounis told Variety that 27-years ago Hoffman asked her if she had “ever been intimate with a man over 40”. Adding that he repeatedly tried to get her to come to his nearby hotel.

NPR is also reporting that Director/Producer Brett Ratner, who has directed the X-Men Films and ‘Hercules’ and produced movies like ‘The Revenant’ and ‘Horrible Bosses’, has been accused of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault by six different women.

Actress Olivia Munn told the Los Angeles times that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer. Also according to the report, “Ratner at a party thrown by Creative Artists Agency and he boasted of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image.”

The LA Times report also details the story of actress Natash Henstridge who accused Ratner of sexual assualt when she was 19-years-old. Saying, “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Ratner, who currently has a first-look deal with Warner Bros., announced he would be stepping way from actives with the studio. He also ,”vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations” and is “confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims.”