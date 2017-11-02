Watch “Fast & Furious” Star Tyrese Gibson Breaks Down Over Legal Battle For Daughter

“Fast & Furious” star Tyrese claims being separated from his 10-year-old daughter Shayla for 2 months now, and is pleading for his ex-wife Norma to drop a restraining order against him.
TMZ reports Tyrese strongly denies physically abusing Shayla and believes Norma is only trying to drive him and Shayla apart.
Financially speaking, Tyrese claims to be sliding into trouble, due to massive legal bills involved, and he’s very disappointed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for delaying the 9th addition to the “Fast & Furious” franchise by a year, due to a spin-off he’s doing.
Tyrese posted this…
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter