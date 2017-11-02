Watch “Fast & Furious” Star Tyrese Gibson Breaks Down Over Legal Battle For Daughter

“Fast & Furious” star Tyrese claims being separated from his 10-year-old daughter Shayla for 2 months now, and is pleading for his ex-wife Norma to drop a restraining order against him.

TMZ reports Tyrese strongly denies physically abusing Shayla and believes Norma is only trying to drive him and Shayla apart.

Financially speaking, Tyrese claims to be sliding into trouble, due to massive legal bills involved, and he’s very disappointed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for delaying the 9th addition to the “Fast & Furious” franchise by a year, due to a spin-off he’s doing.

Tyrese posted this…