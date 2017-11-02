One Of The Biggest Harry Potter Conventions Is Coming To Dallas In 2018!

Get excited Harry Potter fans! One of the world’s biggest conventions dedicated to The Boy Who Lived is coming to Dallas next Fall!

LeakyCon, a convention associated with the long-running Harry Potter fan site “The Leaky Cauldron,” will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Dallas from August 10th through the 12th in 2018.

In case you missed it, LeakyCon is heading to Dallas next year! #harrypotter #convention #dallas #texasforever A post shared by LeakyCon (@leakycon) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

LeakyCon has previously been held in cities all over the world, with this year’s convention taking place in Dublin, Ireland earlier this year. While no guests have been announced so far, previous cons have hosted several actors from the film including Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Dan Folger (Jacob Kowalski, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Katie Leung (Cho Chang).

Tickets go on sale November 15th, which start at s$59 for a single day pass, and going up to $349 for a “Marauder Pass,” which includes celebrity autograph and photograph sessions and exclusive merchandise!

Via Guide Live