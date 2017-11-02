Other Men Come Forward With Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

Sadly, sometimes people forget that sexual harassment isn’t just for women. Men can also be harassed, whether it be by a woman or a man.

Just a few days after Kevin Spacey openly apologizes for his inappropriate actions he doesn’t remember, more men are coming forward with more sexual harassment allegations.

On Tuesday, director Tony Montana came forward saying that Spacey groped him back in 2003. The two were at a bar, when Spacey put his arm around Montana and tried to get him to back home with him. Spacey even followed him into the bathroom.

Then on Wednesday, an anonymous man came forward and said that when he was just 17-year-old, he spent the weekend at Spacey’s home in New York in the 80s. According to his story, Spacey begged him to sleep in his bed, but man refused. Then woke up the following morning with Spacey wrapped around his torso.

Needless to say, things are not looking good for Spacey’s case right now. You can read more HERE.