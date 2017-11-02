The Beatles Compile Christmas Records for New Colored Vinyl Box Set

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy Christmas, Beatles People!

The Beatles have compiled the band’s rare annual Christmas fan club records for a limited edition colored vinyl box set for the holidays.

Spanning 1963 to 1969, The Beatles’ holiday recordings were originally pressed on flexi discs and mailed to fan club members each December. Never released beyond the fan club until now, The Beatles’ seven holiday messages have been newly pressed on a rainbow of seven-inch colored vinyl singles for The Christmas Records box set, to be released worldwide on December 15.

The limited edition collection presents each vinyl single with its original flexi disc sleeve artwork, accompanied by a 16-page booklet with recording notes and reproductions of the fan club’s National Newsletters, which were mailed to members with the holiday flexi discs.

Preorder The Christmas Records box set here.

Watch a trailer for the release below.