Selena Quintanilla Perez will forever have a warm place in the hearts of her fans, and now the Hollywood Walk Of Fame will honor her.

CBS Miami reports, the Quintanilla family saying, “This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena’s life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk Of Fame emcee Leron Gubler with Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, will unveil Selena’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, tomorrow.

In addition, actress Eva Longoria and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti bill proclaim November 3rd as Los Angeles’ official “Selena” day.

Thanks for the wonderful memories, Selena… R.I.P.