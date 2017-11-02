The Late “Selena” To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame – TOMORROW!

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Lopez, Selena, Suzette Quintanilla Perez
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: Selena's husband Chris Perez (L), sister Suzette Quintanilla (2nd-L), and brother A.B. Quintanilla (R) onstage during Madame Tussauds Hollywood's unveiling of Singer Selena immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

Selena Quintanilla Perez will forever have a warm place in the hearts of her fans, and now the Hollywood Walk Of Fame will honor her.

CBS Miami reports,  the Quintanilla family saying, “This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena’s life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

 

Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk Of Fame emcee Leron Gubler with Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, will unveil Selena’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, tomorrow.

In addition, actress Eva Longoria and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti bill proclaim November 3rd as Los Angeles’ official “Selena” day.

Thanks for the wonderful memories, Selena… R.I.P.

