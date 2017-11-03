80s Star Corey Feldman Tells Dr. Oz (1) Of His Alleged Childhood Sexual Abusers

By Blake Powers
Corey Feldman attends American Film Market - Day 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on November 5, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFM)

Corey Feldman recently revealed in a conversation with The Today Show’s Matt Lauer that he is in the process of raising funds to do a feature film on sexual abuse on children in Hollywood, including his own story.

In Feldman’s 2015 memoir Coreyography, he named one of his alleged abusers, “Ron Crimson.”

E News reports Feldman decided to release the name of (1) of his alleged abusers and did so yesterday on Dr. Oz, naming Jon Grissom.

 

Dr. Oz

 

Grissom starred with Feldman and his late close friend Corey Haim in the ’80s movies License To Drive and Dream a Little Dream, Grissom’s only credited acting roles.

Earlier this week, Feldman also named former talent manager Marty Weiss as one of his alleged abusers. Weiss has previously pleaded no contest to (2) countes of committing lewd acts on a child under age 14, was sentenced to a year in jail, and had to register as a sex offender.

The LAPD says Feldman must file a formal complaint in person. However, due to the statute of limitations, they can only investigate and cannot promise prosecution. Feldman says he is going to talk with them.

Learn more, HERE.

