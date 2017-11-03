98.7KLUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW – Nov. 3-5

By Blake Powers
LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Ezekiel Elliott #23 against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If you’re into live comedy, basketball, Ringo Starr, bike riding, Cowboys football, toys, Dallas Stars hockey, and the Dallas Arboretum, here are (9) 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Saturday

  • The Dallas Bike Ride at Dallas City Hall – according to their webpage, “Dallas Bike Ride is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 and starts at City Hall Plaza at 1500 Marilla St in Dallas, Texas. The course is 20 miles long and closed to all car-traffic. There will be a shorter course available as well, around 10.5 miles, with a short cut back to the finish festival. The ride finishes at City Hall Plaza with a festival that goes until 1pm.”
  • Dallas Cowboys Rally at AT&T Stadium
  • North Dallas Toy Show at The Dallas Event Center – their Facebook page notes, “This Toys & Collectibles Show includes all types of toys such as: Hot Wheels, Action Figures, Transformers, Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, Superman, Spider-man, Marvel and DC Collectibles, Comic Books, G.I. Joe, Trading cards (Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh), Sci-Fi/Horror, Matchbox cars, coins, and other collectibles. The show runs the 1st SATURDAY of every month from 9am-3pm.”
  • Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres – 7pm – American Airlines Center

Sunday

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 3:25pm – AT&T Stadium

Now – Nov. 22

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!

