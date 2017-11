We might have a slight obsession with all things Whataburger.

Hot on the heels of the Whatawoman…we now have the Whatapumpkin. Why carve your pumpkin into something spooky or scary when you could turn it into a #1 with cheese!

Genius! And easy! Just cut the pumpkin in half and use the pumpkin seeds like sesame seeds. Not to burst any bubbles though, Whataburgers don’t have sesame seeds.