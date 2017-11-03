BMW: 1.4 Million Vehicle Recall

Due to a risk of fires under the hood, BMW is recalling over 1.4 million cars and SUVs in (2) U.S. recalls, according to CBS 11, via AP.

Government documents reveal a heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve can overheat, causing the valve to melt.

No injuries have been reported.

Recalled BMWs:

Vehicles include 2007-2011:

740,000 1,3 and 5-Series

Z4 Sports car

X3 and X5 SUVs

*dealers will replace the heater

The second recall concerns wiring for the heating and a/c system that can overheat and cause connectors to melt.Four drivers reported injuries.

Vehicles include 2006-2011:

673,000 3-Series cars

*dealers will replace the wiring and connectors.

Both recalls begin Dec. 18.

