Channing Tatum Made His Daughter Cry After Telling Her He Ate All Her Halloween Candy

Every year at Halloween, Jimmy Kimmel asks his fans to make videos of themselves teeling their children that they ate all their candy. It’s evil, it’s mean, and it’s completely hilarious! Over the years he’s gotten some of the best kid reactions.

Well since Jimmy was on vacation this week, he asked Channing Tatum to fill in for him…that included telling his own daughter Evie that he ate all her candy.

Warning! You might cry. Why? Because Channing made his daughter cry! And not just cry,but she crawled to her mom in tears.

Don’t worry though, all is forgiven when dad says. “Just kidding.”

