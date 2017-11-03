Chip Gaines Is Cutting His Hair For Charity

If you haven’t noticed, Chop Gaines’ hair is out of control. It’s longer and longer every time we see him! As it turns out, he’s been growing out his hair for a great cause…to get it all chopped off for charity.

Next week, the Fixer Upper star along with his wife JoAnna will make a visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. While visiting the kiddos, they also wanted to do something special, like presenting the them with a big fat donation check! In return, Chips will cut off his hair. AND if the donations go above and beyond…he’s promising a buzz cut!

There are only a few days left to donate! You have until November 5th! Click HERE if you’re interested in helping out St. Jude.