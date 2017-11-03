Chip Gaines Is Cutting His Hair For Charity

If you haven’t noticed, Chop Gaines’ hair is out of control. It’s longer and longer every time we see him! As it turns out, he’s been growing out his hair for a great cause…to get it all chopped off for charity.
Next week, the Fixer Upper star along with his wife JoAnna will make a visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. While visiting the kiddos, they also wanted to do something special, like presenting the them with a big fat donation check! In return, Chips will cut off his hair. AND if the donations go above and beyond…he’s promising a buzz cut!
It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is. ⠀ ⠀ So here's the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos. ⠀ ⠀ Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I'll buzz it all off. #OperationHaircut
There are only a few days left to donate! You have until November 5th! Click HERE if you’re interested in helping out St. Jude.