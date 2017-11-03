Houston Astros’ Evan Gattis Has Gone From Homeless To World Series Champion

Of all the stories from the 2017 World Series, none is more compelling than that of Evan Gattis.

Born and raised in North Texas, Gattis graduated from Bishop Lynch, and played youth league baseball with the Dallas Tigers – where he was teammates with Clayton Kershaw.

But undiagnosed depression led to substance abuse, and Gattis dropped out of baseball. At times working as a janitor, Gattis found himself homeless – before turning his life around.

That journey finally came full circle this week, as a man who actually walked away from the game found himself standing on its highest summit.