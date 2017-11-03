It Took Some Convincing, But It Appears Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Back Together

For the last week, we’ve been hearing that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were back together. The two have been spending a lot of time with each other, including going to church together, riding bikes together. It was only a matter of time right?

Well, according to TMZ, the infamous couple are back together, however, it wasn’t as easy as just rekindling. Justin had to win her back! And tried to do so while she was dating The Weekend!

Apparently, after Selena’s kidney transplant, Justin came to a realization…that he could lose her. After realizing what she meant to him, he started pursuing her.

Of course, Selena’s family did not want to two to get back together. Her family blames him for her last bout with depression which sent her to rehab.

One thing is for sure, we hope they are happy together.