It Took Some Convincing, But It Appears Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Back Together

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Back Together, Couple, Dating, Justin Bieber, Relationship, Selena Gomez
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

For the last week, we’ve been hearing that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were back together. The two have been spending a lot of time with each other, including going to church together, riding bikes together. It was only a matter of time right?

Well, according to TMZ, the infamous couple are back together, however, it wasn’t as easy as just rekindling. Justin had to win her back! And tried to do so while she was dating The Weekend!

Apparently, after Selena’s kidney transplant, Justin came to a realization…that he could lose her. After realizing what she meant to him, he started pursuing her.

Of course, Selena’s family did not want to two to get back together. Her family blames him for her last bout with depression which sent her to rehab.

One thing is for sure, we hope they are happy together.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live