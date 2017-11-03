Reviews: “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” – “LBJ” – “Thor: Ragnarok”

A Bad Mom’s Christmas – Rated R

A Bad Mom’s Christmas follows (3) under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Critics: “Featuring twice the moms but roughly half the laughs, A Bad Moms Christmas is a slapdash holiday sequel that falls short of the original with a disappointing dearth of good cheer. 32% Like”, according to Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: when a film company decides to release a Christmas movie over 7 weeks before Christmas, that tells you it’s destined for the cut-out bin at Walmart. My trusted sources told me the great cast of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Cheryl Hines can’t save this thrown together waste of time and money. You may need a lot of loaded eggnog to even find it funny.

LBJ – Rated R

After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “LBJ loses sight of its complicated subject, ignoring the more intriguing aspects of his personality and career in favor of a frustratingly ordinary biopic treatment. 47% Like”

Blake: my sources say LBJ doesn’t have enough depth to truly say enough about the late Texan and former President in a compelling way that would make you want to see it, and seems more like a mini-series than a feature film. If you must see LBJ, do it during the day, and put the rest of your money away.

Thor: Ragnarok – Rated PG-13

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok–the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization–at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger–the Incredible Hulk!

Critics: “Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise — and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 94% LIKE!“, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say Thor: Raganarok, the 3rd movie in the franchise, takes the character into a fun, funny and continued action-packed direction that Chris Hemsworth seems better and happier in. Cate Blanchett plays the villain “Hela” and is hella-good at it. The entire cast, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as “Loki”, Anthony Hopkins as “Odin” and Benedict Cumberbatch at “Dr. Strange”, and all shine, and will make you wonder, “why didn’t they release this movie closer to Christmas?”. Thor: Ragnarock… simply rocks!

Enjoy the weekend with a movie!