Hands down, the scariest portrayal of the Joker was Heath Ledger. Now as much as we love The Dark Knight, the last thing you want staring back at you in a hospital is the Joker.

Perhaps Halloween isn’t the ideal night to go into labor, seeing how EVERYONE is in costume, including your doctor! Thanks to Reddit user SwampAss13 for sharing this hilarious pic of his cousin giving birth with the Joker lurking overhead.

Absolutely terrifying!