Family of “Heatwave” Singer Keith Wilder Perplexed By His Death

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dayton OH, Heatwave, Johnnie Wilder, Keith Wilder, Rod Temperton
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: (L-R) J.D. Nicholas, Keith Wilder and Eugene Phillips of Heatwave perform onstage during the CNN The Seventies Launch Party at Marquee on June 9, 2015 in New York City. 25520_243.JPG (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Four years ago, Keith Wilder, lead singer of the hit 70’s R&B group “Heatwave”, (“The Groove Line”, “Boogie Nights”, “Always & Forever” had a massive stroke, which left him with limited mobility on his right side. Wilder’s health eventually improved.

Last Thursday through Friday, Wilder was in great spirits, as his niece was in town for her birthday. They enjoyed a concert Friday night and a late night Saturday dinner.

This past Sunday morning (10.29.17), Wilder seemed well and took a nap later in the day. Wilder… never woke up… and his family is waiting on autopsy results.

Heatwave members Rod Temperton (keyboardist and acclaimed song writer for Heatwave, Michael Jackson and more) passed away Oct. 5, 2016 after a “brief aggressive battle with cancer” and Johnnie Wilder passed away in his sleep May 13, 2006

Keith Wilder was 65, and leaves behind his wife, 4 children, and millions of fans who have the music of “Heatwave” woven into the fabric of their youth.

R.I.P.

More from Blake Powers
