UPDATE: Netflix Terminates Relationship With Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp’s claim of Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting him at age 14 has prompted Netflix to announced it “will not be involved with any further production of “House of Cards” that includes Kevin Spacey”, as reported by TMZ . “House Of Cards” will have to either release Spacey from Season 6 or deal with the repercussions.

Rumors say Spacey’s character “Frank Underwood” will be killed off and Robin Wright’s character will become the focus of the program for the final season. Netflix says, “We will continue to work with MRC [the Producers] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Additional claims of sexually harassment on the set from House of Cards cast and crew members have added fuel to the socially burning fire.

Story developing…

