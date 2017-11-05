UPDATE: “Longmire” & “La Bamba” Star Lou Diamond Phillips Apologizes To His Hometown Of Corpus Christi TX For Friday Arrest

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Voices Of South Texas", Corpus Christi TX, La Bamba, longmire, Lou Diamond Phillips
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvonne Marie Boismier Phillips arrive at The Walking Dead 100th Episode Premiere and Party on October 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

After being arrested Friday around 1:30am in Portland TX on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Longmire and La Bamba star Lou Diamond Phillips made his $2,500 bail around 11am, and just hours later, made his public speaking engagement at the “Voices Of South Texas” event at Heritage Park in his hometown of Corpus Christi, as reported by USA Today.

gettyimages 8698507441 UPDATE: Longmire & La Bamba Star Lou Diamond Phillips Apologizes To His Hometown Of Corpus Christi TX For Friday Arrest

SINTON, TX – NOVEMBER 03: In this handout photo provided by the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, Lou Diamond Phillips is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges of DWI, driving while intoxicated, November 3, 2017 in Sinton, Texas. The arrest occurred after Phillips asked a Portland Police Department officer for directions and the officer suspected he was intoxicated. (Photo by San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Lou told the audience, “I want to sincerely apologize for an incident this morning. Some of you may have heard about that.”

Phillips added, “I am here to promote and celebrate this amazing event here in my hometown of Corpus Christi, and if anything that I have done distracts from that or diminishes that I sincerely apologize.”

The crowd cheered Lou’s apology and one person commented, “You’re human.”

The “Voices Of South Texas” emphasizes the importance of residents learning the history of the area and includes over 30 storytellers, re-enactors and South Texas historians spotlighting the history of locals.

Phillips said, “I never knew racism until I left for University at the University of Texas Arlington. This town is so diverse and accepting … and I think it is so important now more than ever in our nation to look at our history … It’s that getting out into the world and seeing how other people perceive you and to come back and I am so happy to be here tonight.”

See video of Lou’s speech and more – HERE!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live