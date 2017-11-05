UPDATE: “Longmire” & “La Bamba” Star Lou Diamond Phillips Apologizes To His Hometown Of Corpus Christi TX For Friday Arrest

After being arrested Friday around 1:30am in Portland TX on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Longmire and La Bamba star Lou Diamond Phillips made his $2,500 bail around 11am, and just hours later, made his public speaking engagement at the “Voices Of South Texas” event at Heritage Park in his hometown of Corpus Christi, as reported by USA Today.

Lou told the audience, “I want to sincerely apologize for an incident this morning. Some of you may have heard about that.”

Phillips added, “I am here to promote and celebrate this amazing event here in my hometown of Corpus Christi, and if anything that I have done distracts from that or diminishes that I sincerely apologize.”

The crowd cheered Lou’s apology and one person commented, “You’re human.”

The “Voices Of South Texas” emphasizes the importance of residents learning the history of the area and includes over 30 storytellers, re-enactors and South Texas historians spotlighting the history of locals.

Phillips said, “I never knew racism until I left for University at the University of Texas Arlington. This town is so diverse and accepting … and I think it is so important now more than ever in our nation to look at our history … It’s that getting out into the world and seeing how other people perceive you and to come back and I am so happy to be here tonight.”

