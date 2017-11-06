26 Dead, 20 Injured and Shooter Dead In Largest Mass Shooting In Texas History

Texas officials held a press conference yesterday concerning the morning massacre at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs TX (approx 40 miles southeast of San Antonio), the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

Twenty-six-year-old gunman Devin Patrick Kelly, an Air Force vet who had been discharged for bad conduct and once court martialed for alleged assault of his wife and child, was dressed in all black tactical gear and opened fire with an AR assault-style rifle at the church during the 11am service, continued inside, and killed 26 people ranging in age 5 – 72, and injuried 20 according to ABC News, When a local resident approached him with his own rifle, Kelly left in a vehicle.

The citizen who approached Kelly and fired back, flagged down a truck, driven by Johnnie Langendorff, and instructed him to follow Kelly.

Kelly, was later found dead near a county line, and more firearms were found in his car.. Whether or not Kelly took his own life or was shot by someone else, hasn’t been released.

CBS 11 reports 23 of those killed died in the church, 2 were found outside, and another died at a hospital

Federal authorities including ATF investigators and members of the the FBI evidence collection team are working the case.

Among those killed, was 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy, daughter of the church’s pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri. Both were out of town in two different states at the time of the massacre.

Sherri Pomeroy texted the AP, ““We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends.” Pomeroy also wrote, “Neither of us has made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can.”

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of those lost in this tragedy.