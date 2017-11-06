See This Year’s Must-Have Christmas Toy!

Generally I prefer to talk about Holiday Season shopping closer to Thanksgiving or afterwards, because I like to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas, separate. However, if you’re looking for this year’s hottest must-have toy, you better get it now! Moneyish reports Fingerlings will be the hottest toy this Christmas!

Fingerlings are battery-operated plastic creatures (monkeys, unicorns, etc.) that blink, babble, and respond to touch, motion and sound.

The price is approx. $14.99 at stores including Walmart, Toys R Us, but because of high demand, third party sites are selling them for up to $180!

Learn more about “Fingerlings” HERE.

Best wishes on finding normal priced “Fingerlings.”

Wonder if my 11-year-old daughter know about this? Then again, they may be too grown-up for such. I am sure I’ll find out, soon… :).