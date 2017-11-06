Chicago Man Robs Hot Dog Stand and Accidentally Shoots His Own Hot Dog

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Chicago, Hot Dog Stands, Original Maxwell Street Polish
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

19-year-old Terrion Pouncy of the Chicago area, is accused of pointing a gun at two employees of Original Maxwell Street Polish (a hot dogstand) and robbing them on Halloween. according to The Chicago Tribune.

Original Maxwell Street Polish employees handed their wallets and money to Pouncy, but as he ran away, he adjusted the gun in his waistband, and it accidentally discharged… and shot his wiener!

 

One of the hot dog stand employees briefly wrestled with Pouncy before he tumbled into the street and slumped down on a bench, bleeding.

Pouncy eventually made it to the steps of a nearby house and collapsed.

When police arrived, they found the gun as well as the wallets he had stolen from the workers.

Pouncy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and will be going to jail as soon as he and his wiener are released from the hospital.

Listen Live