Khloe Kardashian Brought Pro Lighting Crew For Her New Driver’s License Photo

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: DMV, Drivers License Photo, Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Drivers License Photo
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Khloe Kardashian celebrates the launch of Good American with Emma Grede at Bloomingdale's on October 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American)

Being Khloe Kardashian is returning to her last name of Kardashian, she wanted her new driver’s license to reflect that, and herself, in the best picture possible.

Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s lighting director Landon Hosto, to the rescue!

Hosto said, “I’ll throw the [lighting] ring around the lenses”, before holding up a massive light to make sure Khloe looked her absolute media-friendly best.

Add a make-up artist to the mix, and you have pics, as posted by E News!

Hey, that would be a way for the DMV to haul in more money! Offer lighting and make-up for an additional fee.

If I had make-up and lighting, maybe I could be Ellen DeGeneres’ guest DJ! Spin that jam, baby!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live