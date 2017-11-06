Khloe Kardashian Brought Pro Lighting Crew For Her New Driver’s License Photo

Being Khloe Kardashian is returning to her last name of Kardashian, she wanted her new driver’s license to reflect that, and herself, in the best picture possible.

Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s lighting director Landon Hosto, to the rescue!

Hosto said, “I’ll throw the [lighting] ring around the lenses”, before holding up a massive light to make sure Khloe looked her absolute media-friendly best.

Add a make-up artist to the mix, and you have pics, as posted by E News!

Hey, that would be a way for the DMV to haul in more money! Offer lighting and make-up for an additional fee.

If I had make-up and lighting, maybe I could be Ellen DeGeneres’ guest DJ! Spin that jam, baby!