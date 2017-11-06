Long Walks Spark Creativity By Up To 60%

If your brain needs a boost, it’s a simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

Walking.

A study by Stanford University found that a long walk could boost creativity by 60%. Seems walking lowers blood pressure, and takes your mind off your problems, allowing you to let the ideas in.

Should you take this on, you’re in good company.

Steve Jobs‘ biographer, Walter Isaacson, said that the co-founder of Apple often took frequent long walks to solve problems and spark creativity.

Hmmm, you may be reading this on an idea that came to him during one of those walks…

(Independent)