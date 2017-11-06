Model Kate Upton and Houston Astro’s Pitcher Justin Verlander Have Married

After dating 3 years, last May, model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher shared their engagement with E News.
Three weeks ago, Upton share photos from her New York bachelorette party.
Now, E News reports the 25-year-0ld Upton and 34-year-0ld pitcher Verlander of the World Series champions Houston Astros married Saturday at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Montalcino, Tuscany Italy.
Kate shared this…
Late last year, Kate and Justin purchased a $5.25 mil/5,500 sq.ft. Beverly Hills home, together.
It’s nice when long-term plans work out… ;-).
Congrats and best wishes to Kate and Justin!