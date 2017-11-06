Model Kate Upton and Houston Astro’s Pitcher Justin Verlander Have Married

By Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After dating 3 years, last May, model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher shared their engagement with E News.

Three weeks ago, Upton share photos from her New York bachelorette party.

No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel 🌻❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Cheers to getting pampered @GuerlainSpaNY and being showered with ❤️ 🍾🥂@ghmumm #darewincelebrate

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Now, E News reports the 25-year-0ld Upton and 34-year-0ld pitcher Verlander of the World Series champions Houston Astros married Saturday at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Montalcino, Tuscany Italy.

Kate shared this…

Late last year, Kate and Justin purchased a $5.25 mil/5,500 sq.ft. Beverly Hills home, together.

It’s nice when long-term plans work out… ;-).

Congrats and best wishes to Kate and Justin!

 

 

 

