Model Kate Upton and Houston Astro’s Pitcher Justin Verlander Have Married

After dating 3 years, last May, model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher shared their engagement with E News.

Three weeks ago, Upton share photos from her New York bachelorette party.

No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel 🌻❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Cheers to getting pampered @GuerlainSpaNY and being showered with ❤️ 🍾🥂@ghmumm #darewincelebrate A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Now, E News reports the 25-year-0ld Upton and 34-year-0ld pitcher Verlander of the World Series champions Houston Astros married Saturday at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Montalcino, Tuscany Italy.

Kate shared this…

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Late last year, Kate and Justin purchased a $5.25 mil/5,500 sq.ft. Beverly Hills home, together.

It’s nice when long-term plans work out… ;-).

Congrats and best wishes to Kate and Justin!