The Tonight Show Will Show Reruns This Week Following The Death Of Jimmy Fallon’s Mother

Sad news from The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria has passed away.

You may have noticed a rerun aired last week on November 3rd. That’s because Fallon was at the hospital with his mom. While we don’t really have any details, we do know that Jimmy’s mom passed away on Saturday in a New York hospital surrounded by her family. Fallon has not posted anything via Twitter or Instagram, but he did make a statement to US Weekly saying…

“Today I lost my biggest fan.”

It’s just heartbreaking.

NBC also released a statement, saying…

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

As for the show, it will be in reruns for the entire week.

Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the Fallon family.