This Kid Is NOT A Fan Of Christmas Carols Before Thanksgiving

Christmas love or Christmas before Thanksgiving hate? Each side deserves equal time, right?

It’s the battle of the toddlers! Earlier this week, we found one little boy who was overwhelmed by all the Christmas spirit at Costco. Clearly, he can’t wait for Santa! Meanwhile, we have this little one who can’t even tolerate Christmas carols.

STAAHHPP. 🔊*sound on*🔊

Wow! The first two notes of Jingle Bells and this kid is out! Raised hands…screaming…more screaming…and even more screaming. Yeah, this kiddo must have been naughty this year.