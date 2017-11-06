This Kid Is NOT A Fan Of Christmas Carols Before Thanksgiving

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Christmas love or Christmas before Thanksgiving hate? Each side deserves equal time, right?

It’s the battle of the toddlers! Earlier this week, we found one little boy who was overwhelmed by all the Christmas spirit at Costco. Clearly, he can’t wait for Santa! Meanwhile, we have this little one who can’t even tolerate Christmas carols.

STAAHHPP. 🔊*sound on*🔊

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Wow! The first two notes of Jingle Bells and this kid is out! Raised hands…screaming…more screaming…and even more screaming. Yeah, this kiddo must have been naughty this year.

 

