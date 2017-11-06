Tony Romo Got Really Emotional After The Dallas Cowboys Welcomed Him Home

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s been over a year since Tony Romo was inside AT&T Stadium as a Dallas Cowboy. While the Cowboys took on the Chiefs on the field, Romo took his seat behind the camera to call the game. This was his first time calling the Dallas game.

Naturally, Jerry Jones had a few tricks up his sleeve. The Dallas Cowboys put together an amazing tribute video to Romo that aired before the game started. It’s just 2 minutes of highlights from Romo’s time with the Cowboys.

It was pretty evident that Romo had no idea that was coming. The Cowboys kept a camera on Romo the entire time. He got very emotional while watching. Not to mention he can be seen saying “thank you” over and over. He also waved to the crowd several times.

It was just a perfect moment between Romo and Dallas fans. Welcome Home 9!

