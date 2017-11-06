UPDATE: Sutherland Springs TX Shootings Stem From Domestic Problem

Sunday’s massacre of 26 people and injury of 20 more by Devin Patrick Kelly at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Tx, has lead authorities to learn that Kelly had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law who attended the church, according to CBS 11.

CBS 11 reports persons murdered range from 1.5 years to 77, including Kelly’s grandmother-in-law, Lula White.

Plus, authorities say evidence at the scene leads them to believe Kelly died of a self-inflicted gunshot, after being chased by armed bystanders, and crashing his vehicle.

Kelly called his dad on his cell, saying he was shot, and didn’t feel he would make it.

"There was a domestic situation going on within this family. The suspect's mother-in-law attended this church," official says pic.twitter.com/EY4v70QNT3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2017

Six of the 20 injured are either in stable condition or have been released from hospital care. Four remain in serious condition, 10 are critical.

More information about the victims are expected to be released, soon.

Continued prayers for all involved.