UPDATE: Sutherland Springs TX Shootings Stem From Domestic Problem

By Blake Powers
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Emergency vehicles are parked outside the first Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as law enforcement officials continue their investigation of a shooting on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5 a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelly, killed 26 people at the church and wounded many more when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sunday’s massacre of 26 people and injury of 20 more by Devin Patrick Kelly at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Tx, has lead authorities to learn that Kelly had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law who attended the church, according to CBS 11.

CBS 11 reports persons murdered range from 1.5 years to 77, including Kelly’s grandmother-in-law, Lula White.

Plus, authorities say evidence at the scene leads them to believe Kelly died of a self-inflicted gunshot, after being chased by armed bystanders, and crashing his vehicle.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX – NOVEMBER 06: Pastor Frank Pomeroy wipes away a tear as his wife Sherri speaks the media near their First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5 a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelly, killed 26 people including the pastor’s daughter at the church and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kelly called his dad on his cell, saying he was shot, and didn’t feel he would make it.

Six of the 20 injured are either in stable condition or have been released from hospital care. Four remain in serious condition, 10 are critical.

FBI agents search for clues at the entrance to the First Baptist Church, after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 6, 2017.
A gunman wearing all black armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more in the last mass shooting to shock the United States. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

More information about the victims are expected to be released, soon.

Continued prayers for all involved.

 

 

