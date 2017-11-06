Why Do Dogs Wag Their Tails?

Dogie Fun Fact! A wagging tail doesn’t always mean your dog is happy to see you.

For dogs, the tail is a good way of communication. Oddly enough, the direction in which the tail is wagging can mean something completely different than what you think it means. Wags to the right are for excitement. Wags to left show that the dog isn’t quite sure about the situation. Depending on how far to the left, their anxiety level goes from bad to worse…kind of like a meter.

So, if you want to know how your dog is really feeling, pay close attention to that tail!