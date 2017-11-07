Fifty Shades Freed Drops A New Trailer

Already planning your Valentine’s Day evening? Better add Fifty Shades Freed to your evening.

On February 14th, Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters. It’s the third and final chapter of Fifty Shades of Grey. And it looks like this installment of the franchise takes a weird turn. For starters Christian and Anastasia get married! Shortly after their sexy honeymoon time, it appears things start going south. It looks like there will be some jealousy within the relationship. But the real kicker…Anastasia gets kidnapped.

Wait, is this the same movie???