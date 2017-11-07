Google Launches NEW “Local Services” For You To Find Legitimate Contractors

Having difficulty finding reputable pros to do work at your home or business?

The Dallas Morning News reports Google has launched a program called “Local Services”, which contains contractors who passed a background test Google calls a “badge of trust.”

Google does a criminal background check on ALL employees, any past civil cases, proper licensing and insurance.

When a company passes the above, it earns “a badge of trust” and the highest ranking in Google search results.

To use Google “Local Services”, type your city name and for example “plumber” into the search box. The top ads that display should show Google’s trust badges.

If you’re unhappy with the contractor and they will not take care of the problem, the “Google Guarantee” offers a money-back guarantee, and Google will take care of it.

If you or someone you know owns a business and wants to be part of this, Google the “Local Service” by Google website, and apply there.

If a legitimate business cannot get the “badge of trust”, Google has an appeals process, including a video interview in which the business owner can explain directly to a Google rep.

I just tried typing in “Dallas plumber”, and several “badge of trust” plumbers popped up. No, my toilet isn’t clogged, but good to know I can find someone reputable, quickly.

Learn more about Google “Local Services”, HERE.