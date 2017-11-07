Grand Prairie’s ‘Chewbacca Mom’ Releases 1st Book

Grand Prairie’s Candace Payne had a blast May 19, 2016 by sharing a b’day present she bought for herself…

Candace’s Star Wars moment catapulted her into media fame as “Chewbacca Mom” and the video had over 43,000,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Now, after over 170,000,000 video views, appearances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Fan Expo Dallas, hanging with Stars Wars’ Peter ‘Chewbacca’ Mayhew, and a possibility for a future TV show inspired by her, Candace Payne released her first book today, “Laugh It Up!”

In her book, Payne reveals real pain from her past, including a suicide attempt, happier times, and her faith in God that helps make her a shining light of hope to all around her.

