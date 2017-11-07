Grand Prairie’s ‘Chewbacca Mom’ Releases 1st Book

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Laugh It Up!", 'Chewbacca Mom' Candace Payne, Candace Payne's "Laugh It Up!", Chewbacca Mom
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Grand Prairie’s Candace Payne had a blast May 19, 2016 by sharing a b’day present she bought for herself…

Candace’s Star Wars moment catapulted her into media fame as “Chewbacca Mom” and the video had over 43,000,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Now, after over 170,000,000 video views, appearances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Fan Expo Dallas, hanging with Stars Wars’ Peter ‘Chewbacca’ Mayhew, and a possibility for a future TV show inspired by her, Candace Payne released her first book today, “Laugh It Up!”

In her book, Payne reveals real pain from her past, including a suicide attempt, happier times, and her faith in God that helps make her a shining light of hope to all around her.

 

Guidelive has more details, HERE.

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live