Hidden Valley Ranch Just Unveiled A Christmas Fashion Line

Ranch isn’t just for salads. In Texas, it’s a condiment. Worthy of sitting next to ketchup, mustard, and mayo on any table.

Just in time for Christmas…Hidden Valley Ranch unveils their new line of swag! If you have a ranch loving friend or family member, they will LOVE the Ranch sweatshirt with matching socks. Hidden Valley has also added in a Ranch Christmas ornament, a ugly Ranch Christmas sweater, a mini Ranch keg, and a Ranch fountain!

Attention ranch dressing fans, @HVRanch has a new clothing collection for the holidays https://t.co/jr7nuYUTQt pic.twitter.com/syDRE5WD9S — HelloGiggles.com (@hellogiggles) November 7, 2017

Dear Lord in a Heaven! A Ranch Fountain!!!!!!!!! That’s a must for any party! Happy shopping!