How To Fix Your iPhone If The Letter “I” Keeps Autocorrecting To An “A” Symbol

If you’ve recently updated your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to iOS11, you may have some texting issues.
Apparently, some Apple users are experiencing some autocorrecting difficulties. The “I” automatically changes to an “A” symbol for now reason.
Yep, there’s a glitch in the system. Apple is aware of the problem and they do have a temporary solution. Here’s what you do…
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
- Tap .
- For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”
Apple will update their page as new information becomes available.