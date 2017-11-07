Marilyn Manson Pointed A Fake Gun At The Audience During His San Bernardino Concert

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seriously, who thought this was a good idea?

Just a few days after the mass shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Marilyn Manson thought it would be a good idea to bring a fake gun out on stage and point it toward the audience. Not only that, but he did it in San Bernardino, which is coming up on the 2 year anniversary of it’s terror attack.

Of course Manson is claiming it as art, using the gun to show how easy it is to get semi-automatic weapons in the United States. Manson said…

“My art has always been a reaction to popular culture and my way to make people think about the horrible things that happen in this world. My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity.”

Manson also claimed that the stunt was approved by the police department, however, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says they did not approve of the stunt. He did give the deputies at the show a heads up, so they weren’t caught off guard.

