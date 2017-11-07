New App Shows Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Working Before You Visit Them

Around a year ago, Raina McLeod got a craving for a late night Oreo McFlurry. Unfortunately, her craving went unsatisfied, as her local McDonald’s ice cream machine was broken.

This led to a revolution…so to speak. McLeod was not alone in experiencing the turmoil and disappointment of a broken ice cream machine…

IM SO TIRED OF GOING TO MCDONALDS JUST FOR THEM TO TELL ME THEIR ICE CREAM MACHINE IS DOWN 😤 — chels♡ (@chelscarroll4) November 3, 2017

I just started crying in a mcdonalds drive thru because their ice cream machine was broken how’s ur day going — chalupa batman (@thesanssheriff) November 1, 2017

McLeod used her, and the experience of so many others to develop “Ice Check,” an app solely dedicated to allow users to search any nearby McDonald’s locations and see if they have working ice cream machines or not.

✨I created an app that tells you if the McDonald’s ice cream machine is on or off 🙋🏾🍦🙋🏾🍦🙋🏾 https://t.co/d5kADkF4V3 pic.twitter.com/zoysTZeD8Y — Ice Check! (@icecheckapp) October 31, 2017

Users are sent push notifications letting them know which machines in their area are operational, so you can now plan your craving adventures accordingly!

Via Cosmopolitan