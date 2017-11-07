Stephen Willeford, The Man Who Shot Texas Church Gunman, Shares His Story

By Jody Dean
(Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d do if you found yourself in a life-and-death situation, you need to see this.

The man who stopped the shooting in Sutherland Springs is speaking out. It was Stephen Willeford’s daughter who told her dad that she heard what sounded like gunfire, coming from the Baptist church nearby. As Willeford got a rifle from his safe, his daughter looked outside – and told him she saw a man in black shooting up the church. Willeford grabbed a magazine and ran outside – barefoot – and confronted the gunman.

Although he says he is no hero, authorities say what Willeford did then makes him exactly that.

