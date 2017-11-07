Texas’ Favorite Reality TV Show Is ‘Little Women: Dallas’

Little Women: Dallas (spin-off of Little Women: Atlanta), starring Bri Barlup, Emily Fernandez, Asta Young, Amanda Loy, Tiffani Chance, Caylea Woodburyand Brichelle Humprey, premiered Nov. 2, 2016, and covers the lives of a group of Little People in North Texas. According to CableTV.com, it’s the #1 realty TV show for Texas viewers.

CableTV.com determined each state’s favorite program with the aid of Google Trends.

As you probably predicted, each state’s favorite show is related to their state.

Little Women: Dallas is in it’s 2nd season and airs Wednesdays 8pm on Lifetime

Click HERE to see each state’s favorite program, as reported by Guidelive.com.