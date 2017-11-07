Three Ugly Christmas Sweater Stores Opening This Week In DFW

By Blake Powers
Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

What’s a Christmas party without a few ugly sweaters to create conversation?

Guidelive reports Jeremy Turner, former owner of the school bus based consignment “Vintage Mobile” (which featured various wears including ugly Christmas sweaters) is expanding his holiday season hilarity by opening (3) Ughly Christmas Sweater store locations in the DFW area.

Are ugly Christmas sweaters really that popular?

Turner said, “I really thought it wouldn’t last. I thought it was just a trend, but it really isn’t.”

As far as the ugly Christmas sweater trend is concerned, Turner “I think it’ll be here for a while. Now it’s become a tradition.”

The Ughly Sweater Christmas store in Dallas plans to have approx. 20,000 items priced $19 – $49, and sweater rentals are also available.

  • Opening TODAY/11.07.17 – Dallas – 5331 E. Mockingbird Station (at the former American Apparel location)
  • Opening THURSDAY/11.09.17 – Ft. Worth – 3020 W. 7th St., Suite 220
  • Opening SATURDAY/11.11.17 – Frisco – Preston Rd., Suite 6

Those ugly Christmas sweaters in your storage are now en vogue… :).

Seasons Greetings!

