Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Reveal Gender Of Second Child

Filed Under: Adam Levine, Announcement, Behati Prinsloo, Gender Reveal, Maroon 5, November, pregnant, second child
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

This week while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine announced the gender of his second child with Behati Prinsloo.

“It is a girl. We are having another girl,” Levine revealed on air. This will be his and the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s second daughter together.  Their first was born only a year ago in September.  Behati made her own announcement on Instagram.

ROUND 2…..

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Behati is seven months and according to Levine, “She’s awesome. She’s like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” he said. “You would never know she’s almost seven months pregnant. God bless her.”

-source via cosmopolitan.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live