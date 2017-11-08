Hidden Valley Offering A KEG Of Ranch Dressing; Hold’s A Year’s Supply Of Ranch

Hidden Valley just gets us.

The company has unveiled their latest masterpiece, a metal keg containing FIVE liters of Ranch Dressing, billed as enough ranch for a year!

Hidden Valley is selling a keg. It can be filled with up to 5 liters of ranch dressing. https://t.co/c50eCeAPD9 pic.twitter.com/HuXo6izGQt — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) November 7, 2017

While the novelty might be fun, at $50, it’s not exactly what you would call a “good deal.” You can purchase a 20 ounce bottle for less than $4, and get five liters worth for around $35, but you wouldn’t be getting it all in a keg now would you?

The best part? The kegs are stackable, so just in case you need to store a few of them over the winter, they’ve made it oh so easy!

Via NY Post