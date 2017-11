Last month, 80’s film star Corey Feldman released a 7-minute video claiming he could name (6) people who allegedly committed sexual abuse and last week he released plans to produce a feature movie concerning Hollywood pedophilia and alleged that actor Jon Grissom sexually molested him as a child.

E!News reports yesterday that the LAPD has met with Corey, a report has been filed, and the LAPD will investigate.

Feldman made these posts…

More details, HERE.