Ready For A “Dumbphone”?

Feeling your phone controls your life, instead of you controlling it?

If you or someone you know has this issue, perhaps it’s time to downgrade vs. upgrade.

While Apple and Android release $1,000 phones, other far less expensive and far less time absorbing phones are on the market, as reported by CBS News

The $150 Light phone only receives and makes calls, and also transfers calls from your smartphone to it, which is good for someone who wants to lessen their attachment to technology. The $295 Punkt phone permits talking, texting, alarms and calendar usage. Nokia also has a simpler cell that is economically priced, durable, has long battery life, and good for parents who wish to lessen their children’s time on it.

Darren Zygadlo, creator of onecutreviews.com says, “I think there’s a lot to be said for a product that makes you nostalgic.”

Zygadlo has reviewed thousands of products including top ranking smartphones and also said, “I think some will gravitate to dumbphones because they want simplicity. They want their lives back.”