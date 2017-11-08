Twitter and Snapchat Making Changes to Attract More Users

By Blake Powers
Twitter (Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Less is more.

However when you spend too much time on Twitter trying to create instantly readable/understandable 140 character Tweet, that is not time efficient. Plus, Snapchat needs more users beyond it’s current 13-34 base.

Now, Twitter and Snapchat are making changes.

Twitter has just doubled it’s 140-character limit to 240 to most of it’s users and according to Snapchat’s Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, “The one thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback”–“As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use.”

gettyimages 586113582 Twitter and Snapchat Making Changes to Attract More Users

Snapchat (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Twitter only increased it’s monthly users 1% 2nd to 3rd quarter and Snapchat just 3%. Facebook increased users 16% during the same time, making it clear Twitter and Snapchat have much work to do.

More details HERE.

