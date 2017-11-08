Twitter Officially Doubles Character Limit ; Users Now Have 280 Per Tweet

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)

Say goodbye to 140 characters!

Twitter is officially giving nearly ALL of its users a 280 character limit per tweet.  Users still tweeting in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, however, will still have the original 140 limit, as it takes less characters to write in those languages than English.

Twitter reports that 9% of tweets written in English reach the character limit.  Users spend more time editing those tweets to fit the restriction, or just abandon them all together, which sparked the catalyst for this change.

By expanding the limit, Twitter hopes more people will start tweeting again, and aid the app in its less than desirable user growth.

Via Billboard

