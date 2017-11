It was hard enough not to cry when Eddie Montgomery joined Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley to honor Troy Gentry during last night’s CMA Awards. That was just the warmup.

Then there was Carrie Underwood’s tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Moving tribute from @carrieunderwood and @CountryMusic Association to those lost in Las Vegas on October 1st. Rest in peace…#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/FwhautLfVe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

Just, wow.