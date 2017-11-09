Check Out The First Pic Of A Very Bald Chip Gaines

OMG! He did it! He actually buzzed his head!

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Fixer Upper, then you know just how obsessed Chip is about his hair. Between constantly checking it in the mirror and worrying about the wind swooping it in the opposite direction, it’s a miracle he ever gets any work done.

Well, oddly enough, Chip is now completely bald!

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Just last week, Chip was asking for donations to give to the kids at Saint Jude’s in Nashville. If enough money was raised, Chip would buzz off all his hair. Well, he followed through after his fans stepped up to the challenge.